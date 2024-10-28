EUR/USD remains below 1.0800 amid rising odds of a less dovish approach from the Fed

EUR/USD may struggle, as recent US data has increased the odds of the Fed taking a less dovish stance in November.

The heightened uncertainty surrounding the Middle East and the US presidential election supports the safe-haven US Dollar.

ECB’s Klaas Knot emphasized the importance of "keeping all options open" to manage potential risks to growth and inflation.

The EUR/USD pair holds steady around 1.0790 during Monday's Asian trading hours, following losses in the previous session. However, the pair may encounter headwinds from a stronger US Dollar (USD), as recent upbeat economic data from the United States (US) has strengthened expectations for a less dovish approach from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November.

On Friday, data showed the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 70.5 in October from 68.9 previously, exceeding the forecast of 69.0. Additionally, Durable Goods Orders dropped by 0.8% month-over-month in September, a smaller decline than the anticipated 1.0% decrease.

Additionally, heightened uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict may have strengthened the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar (USD). Israel's targeted attack on Iran early Saturday, conducted in coordination with Washington and limited to missile and air defense sites, was more restrained than many had anticipated.

The USD is also bolstered by uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election. Former President Donald Trump’s Republican allies recently faced at least 10 court losses in battleground states that could influence the outcome of the November 5 election.

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot emphasized on Saturday the importance of "keeping all options open" to manage potential risks to growth and inflation. "Retaining full optionality would act as a hedge against the materialization of risks in either direction to the growth and inflation outlook,” Knot noted, adding, “We believe that our meeting-by-meeting and data-dependent approach has served us well,” according to Reuters.