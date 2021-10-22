EUR/USD regains traction and re-visits the 1.1640 area

- EUR/USD fades Thursday’s downtick and regains the 1.1640 zone.
- The greenback resumes the downside on the back of lower yields.
- EMU, Germany flash Manufacturing PMIs surprised to the upside.
The single currency quickly leaves behind Thursday’s downtick and motivates EUR/USD to retake the 1.1640 region at the end of the week.
EUR/USD propped up by data
EUR/USD regains upside traction and returns to the 1.1650 zone on Friday on the back of the resumption of the selling pressure in the greenback and the upbeat tone in the broad risk-linked universe.
In fact, lower US yields weigh once again on the buck and forces the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fade the bullish intentions recorded during the previous session.
Also supporting the firm note in the pair emerges the better-than-expected preliminary readings for the Manufacturing PMI in both Germany and the broader Euroland for the current month.
Data wise across the pond, Markit will publish the flash PMIs also for the month of October.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD advanced further and clinched fresh October peaks near 1.1670 earlier in the week. While the improvement in the sentiment surrounding the risk complex lent extra wings to the par, price action is expected to keep looking to dollar dynamics for the time being, where tapering chatter remains well in centre stage. In the meantime, the idea that elevated inflation could last longer coupled with the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region, as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals, are seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism as well as bullish attempts in the European currency.
Key events in the euro area this week: Preliminary PMIs in the euro zone (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.13% at 1.1638 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1669 (monthly high Oct.19) followed by 1.1709 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1602 (20-day SMA) would target 1.1571 (low Oct.18) en route to 1.1524 (2021 low Oct.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after EU and German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target
Gold price hits fresh five-day tops at $1795 amid risk-on mood, USD pullback. Listless US Treasury yields support gold price, as inflation risks loom.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports.