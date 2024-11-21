EUR/USD gave back nearly half of a percent on Wednesday.

A muted release calendar to bolster the Euro in the midweek.

Fiber traders waiting for Friday’s PMI business activity prints.

EUR/USD bulls frayed at their ends during the midweek hump session, giving back nearly half of a percent and keeping Fiber price action hamstrung just north of the 1.0500 major handle. Thursday is a quiet showing on the economic calendar for both the Euro and the Greenback, leaving markets to sit and twiddle their thumbs until Friday’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures get released at the tail-end of the trading week.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will be making an appearance on Friday at the 34th annual European Banking Conference in Frankfurt. The ECB head is expected to hit familiar notes while discussing the state of EU monetary policy and how it impacts the banking sector, though traders will be keeping an ear out for any tidbits about the possible direction the ECB is leaning as it pertains to rate cuts in the near term.

European HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results will drop on markets while ECB President Lagarde is delivering prepared notes. Pan-EU business activity survey figures are expected to hold flat in November, with the Composite PMI headliner forecast to print at a steady 50.0

The key data print this week will be S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey results, which are due on Friday. Markets are anticipating a slight increase in Manufacturing PMI figures, expected to rise to 48.8 from the previous 48.5, while the Services component is expected to rise by a similar amount, to 55.3 from 55.0.

EUR/USD price forecast

EUR/USD is trapped near its lowest bids in over a year after tapping a 54-week low last Wednesday. A near-term bullish recovery sputtered out almost as quickly as it began, with bidders running into the much near 1.0600 and failing to capture higher ground.

Fiber is down around 6% from September’s peaks above 1.1200, and the Euro’s technical picture has changed significantly in a short amount of time. EUR/USD is still trapped on the south end of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is accelerating into the low side and poised to pass through 1.0800 in short order.

EUR/USD daily chart