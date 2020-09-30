EUR/USD rebounds sharply to the 1.1750 area as DXY drops to weekly lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A weaker US dollar triggers an intraday recovery in EUR/USD.
  • DXY hits weekly lows during the London fix, now falling for the third consecutive day.

The EUR/USD pair erased daily losses and rose to the 1.1750 area around the London fix, boosted by a USD selloff. Previously the pair bottomed at 1.1683 before rebound more than 50 pips in a few minutes. As of writing, it trades at 1.1740/45, flat for the day and near the weekly top.

The key driver of the move was a decline of the US dollar. The DXY fell to 93.78, reaching the lowest level since September 22. It is under pressure, amid a rally in equity prices in Wall Street and despite higher US yields. Stimulus hopes in the US are supporting stocks that are at two-week highs.

Market participants mostly ignored economic data from the US. The key report was the ADP employment report that showed private sector payroll rose by 749K in September, above expectations.

Despite rising versus the US dollar, the euro dropped further against the Swiss franc and the pound, reaching fresh daily lows.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1728
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1743
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1784
Daily SMA50 1.1794
Daily SMA100 1.1497
Daily SMA200 1.1243
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1746
Previous Daily Low 1.1662
Previous Weekly High 1.1872
Previous Weekly Low 1.1612
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1633
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1604
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1772
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1855

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal

EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal

EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood

GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region. Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest

Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest

Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.

Read more

WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA

WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures