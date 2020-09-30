EUR/USD rebounds sharply to the 1.1750 area as DXY drops to weekly lows

- A weaker US dollar triggers an intraday recovery in EUR/USD.
- DXY hits weekly lows during the London fix, now falling for the third consecutive day.
The EUR/USD pair erased daily losses and rose to the 1.1750 area around the London fix, boosted by a USD selloff. Previously the pair bottomed at 1.1683 before rebound more than 50 pips in a few minutes. As of writing, it trades at 1.1740/45, flat for the day and near the weekly top.
The key driver of the move was a decline of the US dollar. The DXY fell to 93.78, reaching the lowest level since September 22. It is under pressure, amid a rally in equity prices in Wall Street and despite higher US yields. Stimulus hopes in the US are supporting stocks that are at two-week highs.
Market participants mostly ignored economic data from the US. The key report was the ADP employment report that showed private sector payroll rose by 749K in September, above expectations.
Despite rising versus the US dollar, the euro dropped further against the Swiss franc and the pound, reaching fresh daily lows.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1784
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1497
|Daily SMA200
|1.1243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1855
