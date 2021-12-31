EUR/USD rebounds from 1.1300 mark, refreshes daily top amid thin trading volumes

- EUR/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1300 mark amid subdued USD price action.
- Retreating US bond yields acted as a headwind for the greenback amid easing Omicron fears.
- The recent range-bound moves warrant caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
The EUR/USD pair rallied around 30-35 pips from the early European session low and sho to the 1.1335 region, or a fresh daily high in the last hour.
The US dollar struggle to gain any meaningful traction amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields and remained well within the striking distance of the weekly low touched on Wednesday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the EUR/USD pair to defend and attract fresh buying near the 1.1300 round-figure mark on Friday.
Apart from this, the latest optimism over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared and is unlikely to derail the economic recovery further undermined the safe-haven greenback. That said, the mixed performance in the equity markets, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook should act as a tailwind for the greenback and cap the EUR/USD pair.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading range since the beginning of this month. This constituted the formation of a rectangle on the daily chart, which points to indecision among traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will influence the USD. This, in turn, might provide some impetus to the EUR/USD pair, though the momentum is likely to be restricted amid thin end-of-year trading volumes on New Year's eve.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1332
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1304
|Daily SMA50
|1.1387
|Daily SMA100
|1.1549
|Daily SMA200
|1.1755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.136
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1299
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1231
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1387
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
