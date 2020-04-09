EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside target still at 1.0992

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses below the 1.09 mark.

Immediately to the upside now emerges the 1.0990 barrier.

EUR/USD is attempting some consolidation in the sub-1.09 area for the time being, always within the 1.0770-1.0930 weekly range.

If the recovery picks up more serious traction, then the next hurdle of relevance is located at late-January lows in the 1.0990/95 band.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1062, the selling pressure is expected to subside somewhat.

EUR/USD daily chart