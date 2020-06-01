EUR/USD Price Analysis: Upside could take a breather

EUR/USD struggles to advance further north of the 1.1150 area.

Further up aligns 1.1186 ahead of December’s top near 1.1240.

The sharp recovery in EUR/USD seems to have met some decent hurdle in the 1.1150/60 band so far.

If the pair manages to leave behind this area of resistance, ideally in the near-term, then the Fibo retracement at 1.1186 will be the next target ahead of the December’s 2019 peak at 1.1239.

While further gains are likely above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1010, the proximity of overbought levels, as gauged by the RSI, carries the potential to spark a corrective downside.

EUR/USD daily chart