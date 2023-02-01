- EUR/USD fades bounce off 21-day EMA inside rising wedge bearish chart pattern.
- RSI’s retreat from overbought territory, bearish MACD signals also favor downside bias.
- 200-day EMA acts as additional key support while buyers need validation from 1.0965 for a free move.
- Dovish bias on Fed signals room for extreme reaction to surprise outcome.
EUR/USD buyers seem running out of steam as the quote seesaws near 1.0860-70 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
That said, the major currency pair bounced off the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous day but stays inside a three-month-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern as traders await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting results.
It’s worth noting that the RSI (14) pullback from overbought territory joins the bearish MACD signals to challenge the EUR/USD bulls.
Also acting as an upside hurdle is the pair’s multiple failures to cross the 1.0930.
Even if the quote rises past 1.0930, the stated wedge’s top line surrounding 1.0965 could challenge the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to cross the 1.1000 psychological magnet.
On the flip side, the 21-day EMA level of 1.0800 restricts immediate EUR/USD moves ahead of highlighting the stated wedge’s lower line, close to 1.0775 at the latest.
Should the EUR/USD bears manage to conquer the 1.0775 key support, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the late 2022 lows can’t be ruled out. However, the 200-day EMA level near 1.0500 may act as an intermediate halt during the likely slump.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.0872
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0795
|Daily SMA50
|1.0647
|Daily SMA100
|1.0293
|Daily SMA200
|1.0314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.083
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0923
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.097
