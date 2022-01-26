EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable to test 2021 low post-Fed

- EUR/USD holds lower ground after Fed directed bears to five-week low.
- Bearish MACD signals, clear downside break of two-month-old ascending trend line and sustained trading below 20-DMA favor bears.
- Buyers remain cautious until refreshing the 2022 peak, 61.8% FE will challenge bears past 1.1185.
EUR/USD stays pressured around a multi-day low near 1.1240 after the Fed showdown.
That said, the major currency pair dropped the most in over a week while breaking a two-week-old ascending trend line post-Fed, staying below the support-turned-resistance line of 1.1295 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Thursday.
In addition to the downside break of the previously important support line, bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI line, not oversold, also favor EUR/USD bears to aim for the year 2021 bottom surrounding 1.1185.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since November, near 1.1230, tests the immediate downside of the pair.
It should be noted that the quote’s weakness past 1.1185 will be challenged by the RSI line, which is declining towards the oversold territory. Also likely to test the EUR/USD sellers is the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s moves from late September 2021 to the January 2022 swing high, near 1.1120.
Alternatively, a corrective pullback may initially aim for the previous support line, near 1.1295, before directing EUR/USD bulls towards the 20-DMA level of 1.1340.
If the pair buyers manage to cross the 1.1340 mark, a horizontal resistance from November 16, near 1.1385-90, will probe the quote’s upside towards the monthly high, also the yearly peak, of 1.1482.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1238
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.1305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1347
|Daily SMA50
|1.1316
|Daily SMA100
|1.147
|Daily SMA200
|1.1709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1329
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1263
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
