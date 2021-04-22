EUR/USD Price Analysis: Post ECB, bears complete a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- EUR/USD offered despite the ECB's subtle hawkish tone.
- Technically, the price is meeting a critical daily and hourly support area.
Despite what might have been expected to be welcome news for the euro from a Goldilocks outcome of the European Central bank, EUR/USD has dropped on the day by some 0.30% so far to meet a critical support structure.
However, the moves in the forex space in recent trade are not related to the ECB but more to Wall Street and traders hitting the bid following the recent reaction to US President Joe Biden's proposal to almost doubling the capital gains tax rate for wealthy individuals to 39.6%.
The news has sent stocks sharply lower and has sent the DXY higher as illustrated in the following price comparison hourly chart between the S&P 500 and DXY:
Meanwhile, EUR/USD has dumped into what would be expected to be a strong support area considering the confluence of the golden ratio, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, the 8 EMA and prior resistance on the daily chart as follows:
Daily chart
At this juncture, an upside extension would be anticipated according to the dominant bullish trend following a healthy correction and clean out of stops.
From a lower time frame vantage point, the most probable scenario is a rally back to test old hourly support and the confluence of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level:
1-hour chart
That being said, there is room for a deeper test into the demand area but all things considered on a fundamental basis and taking into account the bullish trend, the path of least resistance is to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour
EUR/USD is trading sub-1.2000 but near the figure, in a mixture of upbeat US employment data and plummeting Wall Street. US equities sunk following reports of US President JOE Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.