ECB Quick Analysis: Lagarde offers four subtle changes that may send the euro higher

- The ECB has left its policy unchanged but has upgraded its language.
- Characterizing risks as balanced, while providing more support are among the positive factors.
- EUR/USD has room to rise in response to the bank's moves.
Euro boom? Not so fast, as everything is slower in Europe, but the European Central Bank has acknowledged improving conditions in its subtle manner. Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB has released three relevant statements that may keep the euro bid – and potentially send it to new highs.
Here are four positive factors:
1) Risks balanced
Even during the time of Mario Draghi – Lagarde's predecessor and now Italy's premier – the ECB said that the risks are tilted to the downside. The change, for now, is subtle. While the Frankfurt-based institution still sees short-term risks as somewhat unfavorable, it now says that in the medium term, the risks are balanced.
The upgrade stems mostly from vaccines, which have accelerated in Europe, but also due to an increase in global demand. It seems that European policymakers are content with America's economic boom. Risks come from a potential resurgence of the virus and its variants.
2) Firm rebound
The ECB acknowledges that stronger growth is coming, albeit it does not use the strongest possible words. Nevertheless, Lagarde mentioned that while the economy likely contracted in the first quarter, there are signs that the more sensitive services sector is on holding up. Moreover, the second quarter is likely strong.
Strong growth and the eurozone seem like an oxymoron to some, but the old continent may experience significant expansion for a change.
3) Inflation likely to increase
Also here, the caveats come first – the recent rise in consumer prices comes from "idiosyncratic" factors that may prove temporary, according to Lagarde. However, she added that inflation will likely increase in the coming months – and may stay higher once the pandemic fades.
As the ECB is officially only responsible for inflation, this upgrade is significant.
4) No phasing out of PEPP
The bank repeated its pledge to ramp up its bond-buying scheme via the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) during the second quarter, which would allow governments to boost the economies. Moreover, in an answer to a question, Lagarde said the Governing Council did not even discuss phasing out the PEPP program, meaning it has a long way to go. She classified such talk as premature.
While the US Federal Reserve's dollar printing weighs on the dollar, the ECB's euro creation is taken differently – as boosting growth rather than devaluing the currency.
Conclusion
The ECB is acknowledging the improving outlook while maintaining its support. That is a Goldilocks scenario for the common currency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.