EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to another key support around 1.1800

- EUR/USD remains pressured around three-month low tested the previous day.
- Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful.
- Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test further downside.
EUR/USD prints a five-day downtrend, after refreshing the lowest level since April 06, around 1.1845 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the currency major fades bounce off the key horizontal support line from early March amid descending Momentum line.
Although bearish impulsive gains accolades, a downward sloping trend line from May 05 will challenge EUR/USD bears around the 1.1800 threshold amid nearly oversold RSI conditions.
Should the quote fails to portray a corrective pullback from 1.1800, the 1.1760-65 horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked during late March and early April could challenge the south-run to the yearly low surrounding 1.1700.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 1.1975–90 resistance region, encompassing 100-SMA, May’s low and late June tops, to restore the short-term buyers’ confidence. However, the trend change becomes less anticipated until the EUR/USD prices remain below the early June lows near 1.2100.
It’s worth noting though that the intermediate moves to the 1.1900 round figure and 1.1930 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1844
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.2089
|Daily SMA100
|1.2025
|Daily SMA200
|1.1999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1845
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1975
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1869
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
