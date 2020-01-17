EUR/USD Price Analysis: On its way to 1.1090?

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD continues to fade the recent move to the 1.1170 zone.
  • The 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 area now emerges on the radar.

EUR/USD is facing extra selling pressure on Friday after hitting fresh weekly peaks in the 1.1170/75 band on Thursday.

If the selling pressure gathers impulse, then a potential move to the key 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 area should start gathering consensus.

The bullish view is seen unaltered as long as the 55-day SMA at 1.1094 underpins.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.112
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.1138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1142
Daily SMA50 1.1097
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1101
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1074
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

