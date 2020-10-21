EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside emerges 1.1917

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has quickly left behind the initial barrier at 1.1830.
  • Further upside now aims for 1.1917 (high September 10).

The bid bias in EUR/USD remains everything but abated on Wednesday and motivates spot to clinch fresh multi-week peaks around 1.1870, just to lose some vigour soon afterwards.

As long as bulls remain in control of the market then the next interim target emerges at the September 10 high near 1.1920 ahead of the August top at 1.1965. Another visit to the 2020 high beyond the critical 1.20 the figure in the immediate term is not favoured for the time being

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1289.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1856
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.1822
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1737
Daily SMA50 1.1796
Daily SMA100 1.1616
Daily SMA200 1.1288
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1841
Previous Daily Low 1.176
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1791
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1774
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1936

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

