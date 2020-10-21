EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside emerges 1.1917

- EUR/USD has quickly left behind the initial barrier at 1.1830.
- Further upside now aims for 1.1917 (high September 10).
The bid bias in EUR/USD remains everything but abated on Wednesday and motivates spot to clinch fresh multi-week peaks around 1.1870, just to lose some vigour soon afterwards.
As long as bulls remain in control of the market then the next interim target emerges at the September 10 high near 1.1920 ahead of the August top at 1.1965. Another visit to the 2020 high beyond the critical 1.20 the figure in the immediate term is not favoured for the time being
Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1289.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1856
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.1822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1737
|Daily SMA50
|1.1796
|Daily SMA100
|1.1616
|Daily SMA200
|1.1288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1936
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
