EUR/USD Price Analysis: Initial support lines up at 1.2030/20

- EUR/USD comes under pressure following tops near 1.2240.
- The 1.2030/20 band offers interim contention in the near-term.
The rally in EUR/USD bumped into a tough barrier at the 1.2240 region on Thursday, sparking quite a moderate correction afterwards to the 1.2090 zone.
Further downside cannot be ruled out in the very near-term, with interim contention emerging in the 1.2030/20, where converge the immediate support line (off the November lows) and the February 17 lows.
On the broader picture, the constructive stance in EUR/USD remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1782.
Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.2163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2023
|Daily SMA200
|1.179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.39 as the dollar storms the board
GBP/USD has fallen sharply, trading below 1.39 and down some 350 pips from the highs. The US dollar picks up bids as the bond market rout seems to resume. BOE Governor Bailey expects a negative first quarter for the economy.
XAU/USD bounces off multi-month lows, keeps the red below $1765 level
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the commodity to bounce off eight-month lows. Bearish oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term decline.
Dogecoin bullish failure could cause a 20%-to-40% correction
Dogecoin price has dipped under support at $0.055, opening up the possibility of a steeper correction. Transactional data shows investors who purchased 20.70 billion DOGE from $0.050 to $0.055 are underwater.
US Dollar Index climbs to session tops near 90.50, looks to data
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains composure and reclaims the 90.00 barrier and (well) above at the end of the week.