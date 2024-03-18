EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hovers below the psychological resistance of 1.0900

- EUR/USD may encounter immediate support around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0871.
- Technical analysis indicates a potential confirmation of bullish momentum for the pair.
- The immediate resistance area is expected near the nine-day EMA at 1.0897 and the psychological level of 1.0900.
EUR/USD edges lower to near 1.0890 during the Asian market hours on Monday. The pair receives downward pressure as the market adopts caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision.
The EUR/USD pair could meet the immediate support at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0871, followed by the major support of 1.0850. A break below this level could push the pair to test the further 50.0% retracement level of 1.0838. Further support should have appeared at the psychological level of 1.0800.
Technical analysis suggests a bullish sentiment for the EUR/USD pair. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 mark, indicating strength in buying momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a divergence above the signal line and remains above the centerline. Although a lagging indicator, this alignment indicates a confirmation of the bullish momentum for the EUR/USD pair.
On the upside, the immediate resistance appears at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0897, aligned with the psychological level of 1.0900. A break above the latter could lead the EUR/USD pair to navigate the major barrier at 1.0950, followed by the previous week’s high at 1.0963.
EUR/USD: Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0887
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0889
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0865
|Daily SMA50
|1.0852
|Daily SMA100
|1.0858
|Daily SMA200
|1.0838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0873
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
