EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further decline in the pipeline

- EUR/USD bounces off Tuesday’s YTD low near 1.1520.
- Further south comes the round level at 1.1500.
EUR/USD reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks, including new 2021 lows in the proximity of the 1.1520 level.
Prospects for the continuation of the downtrend remains well in place, and a break below 1.1524 is expected to put a visit to the 1.1500 neighbourhood back on the radar in the relatively short-term horizon.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1935.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.2
|Today Daily Change
|41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|131.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.34
|Daily SMA50
|129.45
|Daily SMA100
|130.52
|Daily SMA200
|129.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.28
|Previous Daily Low
|130.74
|Previous Weekly High
|129.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.34
|Previous Monthly High
|130.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.8
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.