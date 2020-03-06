EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now look to 1.1400 and above

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD extends the rally beyond the 1.1300 mark, new 2020 highs.
  • Further north comes the June 2019 peaks beyond 1.1400.

EUR/USD has once again recorded new YTD highs, this time advancing further north of 1.1300 the figure amidst the increasing selling bias in the greenback.

The pair accelerated the move up following the breakout of the key 200-day SMA (Monday) and the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1186.

That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the June 2019 highs in the 1.1410/15 band.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1316
Today Daily Change 113
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 1.1228
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0937
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1061
Daily SMA200 1.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.123
Previous Daily Low 1.112
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1155
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1303
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1376

 

 

