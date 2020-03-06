EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now look to 1.1400 and above

- EUR/USD extends the rally beyond the 1.1300 mark, new 2020 highs.
- Further north comes the June 2019 peaks beyond 1.1400.
EUR/USD has once again recorded new YTD highs, this time advancing further north of 1.1300 the figure amidst the increasing selling bias in the greenback.
The pair accelerated the move up following the breakout of the key 200-day SMA (Monday) and the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1186.
That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the June 2019 highs in the 1.1410/15 band.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1316
|Today Daily Change
|113
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1.1228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0937
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1061
|Daily SMA200
|1.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.123
|Previous Daily Low
|1.112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1053
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1376
