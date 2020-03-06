EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains now look to 1.1400 and above

EUR/USD extends the rally beyond the 1.1300 mark, new 2020 highs.

Further north comes the June 2019 peaks beyond 1.1400.

EUR/USD has once again recorded new YTD highs, this time advancing further north of 1.1300 the figure amidst the increasing selling bias in the greenback.

The pair accelerated the move up following the breakout of the key 200-day SMA (Monday) and the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 rally) at 1.1186.

That said, the next target of relevance should emerge at the June 2019 highs in the 1.1410/15 band.

EUR/USD daily chart