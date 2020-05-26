EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains could extend to 1.1000 and above

- The corrective upside in EUR/USD could re-test the 1.10 area.
- Further north emerges the 200-day SMA and monthly tops.
EUR/USD is resuming the upside on Tuesday after bottoming out in the 1.00870 region at the beginning of the week.
The bullish attempt is now re-targeting the 1.10 barrier and above, where coincide monthly peaks and the critical 200-day SMA.
Above the 200-day SMA, there is room for the continuation of the move to late March peaks in the mid-1.1100s.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0948
|Today Daily Change
|64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|1.0896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0876
|Daily SMA50
|1.088
|Daily SMA100
|1.0962
|Daily SMA200
|1.1014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0871
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.08
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0961
