EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains could extend to 1.1000 and above

The corrective upside in EUR/USD could re-test the 1.10 area.

Further north emerges the 200-day SMA and monthly tops.

EUR/USD is resuming the upside on Tuesday after bottoming out in the 1.00870 region at the beginning of the week.

The bullish attempt is now re-targeting the 1.10 barrier and above, where coincide monthly peaks and the critical 200-day SMA.

Above the 200-day SMA, there is room for the continuation of the move to late March peaks in the mid-1.1100s.

EUR/USD daily chart