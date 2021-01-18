EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends downside break of 50-day SMA to refresh six-week low

- EUR/USD takes offers near the lowest since December 09, 2020.
- Sustained break of 50-day SMA, downward sloping RSI favor sellers.
- Seven-day-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
EUR/USD takes offers near 1.2065, down 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency pair drops to the fresh low since early December 2020 while stretching Friday’s downside break of 50-day SMA.
In addition to the successful break below 50-day SMA, descending RSI line, which is far from oversold conditions, also back the EUR/USD bears in attacking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of an upside from November 2020 to the monthly high.
It should, however, be noted that December 02 low near 1.2040 and the 1.2000 threshold will be tough nuts to crack for the EUR/USD sellers ahead of 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1975.
If at all the quote refrains from bouncing off 1.1975, 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, respectively around 1.1930 and 1.1885, will be in focus.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-day SMA, at 1.2091 now, will have to cross a falling trend line from January 07, currently around 1.2105, to confirm corrective pullback towards the multiple lows marked since late-December around 1.2130.
During the EUR/USD upside beyond 1.2130, the previous month’s top near 1.2310 and the monthly peak surrounding 1.2350 can lure the bulls.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2066
|Today Daily Change
|-12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2213
|Daily SMA50
|1.2081
|Daily SMA100
|1.1929
|Daily SMA200
|1.1611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
