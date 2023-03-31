EUR/USD Price Analysis: Drops below 1.09 as double top forms, threatening to negate a triple bottom

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • A triple bottom in the EUR/USD daily chart remains in play but at a brisk of being negated.
  • EUR/USD’s price action during the last couple of weeks created a double top, which could shift the pair’s bias.

The Euro (EUR) drops from around weekly highs of 1.0925 on a buoyant US Dollar (USD) and on buyers’ failure to crack the YTD high at 1.0929. Nevertheless, a triple bottom in the daily chart is intact, at the brisk of being negated. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0842.

EUR/USD Price action

Failure to hold prices above the 1.0900 figure has exposed the EUR/USD to further selling pressure. A triple bottom in the daily chart remains in play. But, the upward movement was capped at around March’s 23 high of 1.0929, ahead of testing 1.1000.

For a bullish resumption, EUR/USD buyers must reclaim 1.0900, followed by 1.0929. Break above will expose the 1.1000 figure, followed by the YTD high at 1.1032.

Another scenario has developed in the last couple of weeks. Albeit a “triple bottom” is in place, the formation of a double top emerged. Hence, if the EUR/USD continues to dive further and achieves a daily close below the March 24 swing low of 1.0713, it would pave the way to test 1.0500.

Backing up the latter scenario are oscillators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), although at bullish territory, its slope turned downwards, while the Rate of Change (RoC) shifted neutral.

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.084
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.0905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0714
Daily SMA50 1.0732
Daily SMA100 1.0646
Daily SMA200 1.034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0824
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0631
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0863
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0782
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0741
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0988
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.105

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as Q1 comes to an end

EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 as Q1 comes to an end

EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Quarter-end flows seem to be allowing the US Dollar find some demand but the risk-positive market environment seems to be limiting the pair's downside ahead of the weekend.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2400, looks to post weekly gains

GBP/USD trades below 1.2400, looks to post weekly gains

 

GBP/USD has edged lower after having tested 1.2400 earlier in the day but remains on track to end the third straight week in positive territory. The upbeat mood remains intact after soft PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for the US Dollar to continue to gather strength.

GBP/USD News

Gold tries to stabilize near $1,980 following earlier spike

Gold tries to stabilize near $1,980 following earlier spike

Gold price has returned to the $1,980 area following a spike above $1,987 with the initial reaction to lower-than-expected PCE inflation figures from the US. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.5%, providing support to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?

Will Dogecoin price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?

Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. The recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.

Read more

Week ahead – Nonfarm payrolls to set the tone for US dollar

Week ahead – Nonfarm payrolls to set the tone for US dollar

With the banking turmoil receding, market participants will turn their attention back to economic releases. The spotlight will fall on the US employment report.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures