EUR/USD Price Analysis: Descending trend line resistance to cap gains ahead of US CPI

EUR/USD gains positive traction for the second successive day amid a softer USD.

The technical setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.

Political uncertainty in France might cap gains ahead of the crucial US CPI report.

The EUR/USD pair attracts buyers for the second successive day on Thursday and moves back closer to a nearly four-week high touched on Monday. Spot prices, however, remain below mid-1.0800s as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.

Heading into the key data risk, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates in September keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and continues to lend some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, the poll results of the second round of the French parliamentary elections raise the possibility of a hung parliament. This could act as a headwind for the shared currency and keep a lid on any further appreciating move for the major.

From a technical perspective, the recent breakout through the 1.0800 confluence hurdle – comprising 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) favor bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining positive traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside. That said, any subsequent move-up is likely to confront stiff resistance near a downward-sloping line, currently around the 1.0880 area.

That said, a sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.0900 mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the EUR/USD pair to the next relevant resistance near the 1.0960-1.0965 region. The momentum could extend beyond the March swing high, around the 1.0880 area, and allow spot prices to reclaim the 1.1000 psychological mark for the first time since early January.

On the flip side, any meaningful dip is likely to attract fresh buyers near the 1.0800 confluence resistance breakpoint turned support. This should help limit the downside for the EUR/USD pair near the 1.0755-1.0750 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the said support levels, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag spot prices further below the 1.0700 mark, towards challenging June monthly swing low, around the 1.0665 region.

EUR/USD daily chart