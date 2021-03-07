EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls stepping up at critical support

- EUR/USD bulls in play from key support on the monthly time frame.
- Lower time frames depict the bullish outlook on a break of the hourly 10 SMA for the open.
EUR/USD is decelerating in its current bearish impulse and the upside is compelling from support.
The following illustrates the playbook.
Monthly chart
Price has reached a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at monthly support.
Weekly chart
The weekly depicts the outlook as well.
Daily chart
However, from a daily perspective, there is resistance to be concerned for. This offers a confluence of the 50% mean reversion and prior lows.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour 10 SMA is a firm target in confluence with the daily chart's resistance.
1-hour chart
The 1-hour time frame remains bearish but from support, the price can take out the 10-moving average and head towards resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
