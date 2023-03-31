EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek validation from 1.0930 as key inflation data looms

- EUR/USD seesaws around weekly high after rising the most in one-week the previous day.
- Upbeat sentiment, softer yields supersede hawkish Fed talks to propel the Euro pair.
- 10-week-old horizontal resistance area can challenge bulls are RSI turns overbought.
- Sellers need 50-SMA breakdown to retake control; January’s top can lure bulls past 1.0930 hurdle.
EUR/USD depicts the market’s pre-inflation anxiety while making rounds to 1.0900, after refreshing a one-week high, during early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays another battle with the key horizontal resistance established on January 23.
Given the overbought RSI (14) and the Euro pair’s repeated failures to cross the 1.0930-35 horizontal resistance area, the pair buyers are likely to witness one more disappointment should the Eurozone inflation data ease and/or US Core PCE Price Index softens.
Also read: EUR/USD Forecast: Positive signs for the Euro ahead of more inflation data
In a case where the EUR/USD bulls ignore the RSI (14) conditions, backed by fundamental support, and cross the 1.0935 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the yearly top marked in January near 1.1035 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a two-week-old ascending support line, close to 1.0850 at the latest, restricts the short-term EUR/USD downside.
Following that, the 50-SMA level surrounding 1.0820 and the mid-March high near 1.0750 can act as the last defenses of the EUR/USD buyers, a break of which could quickly drag the quote towards the monthly low of near 1.0515.
Overall, the EUR/USD pair remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking the 1.0750 level but the limited upside room highlights today’s inflation numbers as the key catalysts.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0906
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0714
|Daily SMA50
|1.0732
|Daily SMA100
|1.0646
|Daily SMA200
|1.034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.105
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes weekly gains above 0.6700 ahead of China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation
AUD/USD bulls occupy the driver’s seat while reversing the previous weekly losses around 0.6715 as traders await the key inflation clues from the US on Friday. Adding importance to the day’s Asian session are China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for March.
EUR/USD bulls seek validation from 1.0930 as key inflation data looms
EUR/USD depicts the market’s pre-inflation anxiety while making rounds to 1.0900, after refreshing a one-week high, during early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays another battle with the key horizontal resistance established on January 23.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
FTSE100 up for 4th day in a row, hits 2-week high
We’ve seen another positive day for European markets with the FTSE100 pushing up to its highest levels in 2 weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the DAX which has reversed nearly all its post 9th March decline.