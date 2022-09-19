  • EUR/USD extends Friday’s upside break of 21-DMA to print four-day uptrend.
  • Bullish MACD signals, RSI rebound favor short-term buyers inside bullish chart pattern.
  • 50-DMA guards immediate upside, 1.0150 is the key hurdle.
  • Bears need validation from 0.9860 to retake control.

EUR/USD renews intraday high near 1.0030 during the four-day uptrend to Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest run-up could be linked to Friday’s successful upside break of the 21-DMA, as well as the price-positive signals from the MACD and RSI.

That said, the quote is well-set to aim for the 50-DMA resistance near 1.0100. However, the upper line of a falling wedge bullish chart pattern, established in late June, around 1.0150, appears a strong upside hurdle.

It’s worth noting that a successful break of 1.0150 will confirm the bullish chart pattern suggesting a theoretical target surrounding 1.0900. However, tops marked during August and May, respectively around 1.0370 and 1.0790, could act as intermediate halts during the rise.

The monthly high around 1.0200 and June’s peak of 1.0615 are some extra upside hurdles that could entertain the EUR/USD bulls.

Alternatively, a downside break of the 21-DMA, near 0.9990 at the latest, could quickly direct the sellers towards the recent swing low close to 0.9945.

However, multiple levels surrounding 0.9880 and the lower line of the stated wedge, close to 0.9860, could challenge the EUR/USD bears afterward.

If the quote remains bearish past 0.9860, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s late June to early September moves, near 0.9725 can’t be ruled out.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0022
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.0017
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9987
Daily SMA50 1.0098
Daily SMA100 1.0318
Daily SMA200 1.0731
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0037
Previous Daily Low 0.9945
Previous Weekly High 1.0198
Previous Weekly Low 0.9945
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0002
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.998
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9963
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9908
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9871
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

