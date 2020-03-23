EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off multi-month low to regain 1.0700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD recovers from the three-year low.
  • 50-HMA, three-day-old resistance line cap immediate upside.
  • Sellers will wait for entry below 1.0630.

Following its initial drop to a 35-month low, EUR/USD marks 0.13% gains to 1.0711, with an intraday high of 1.0720, amid the early Monday.

While taking supports from bullish MACD, the pair heads to 50-HMA and a short-term falling trend line resistance, around 1.0750, a break of which could escalate the recovery moves to 1.0980.

In a case where buyers manage to dominate past-1.0980, the previous week’s top near 1.1240 could return to the charts.

On the contrary, the pair’s declines below the immediate descending trend line support, at 1.0630, holds the key to its further downside towards 1.0600 and February 2017 low near 1.0490.

EUR/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0712
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.0696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.107
Daily SMA50 1.1022
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0831
Previous Daily Low 1.0638
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0612
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0419
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

