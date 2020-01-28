EUR/USD Price Analysis: A breach of 1.10 exposes a test of 1.0980

EUR/USD stays offered near YTD lows in the 1.10 area.

The next support of relevance is located in the 1.0980 region.

The offered bias remains well and sound around the shared currency, motivating EUR/USD to challenge the psychological support at 1.10 the figure.

If this key area of support is cleared, then the November’s low in the 1.0980 region should emerge as the next significant target.

The offered bias in the spot should remain unchanged below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1089.

EUR/USD daily chart