- EUR/USD is flashing green, but upticks could be short-lived.
- The EU failed to agree to the stimulus package last week.
- Eurozone GDP data to highlight weak growth across the region and boost ECB stimulus expectations.
Despite Friday's positive performance, the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair remains to the downside, as the European leaders failed to agree on a comprehensive coronavirus stimulus package, leaving the European Central Bank (ECB) ina virus fight.
"Europe is a mess after European leaders failed to reach an agreement to provide comprehensive economic relief for the Eurozone," noted BK Asset Management's Borish Schlossberg on Friday.
While German Chancellor Merkel expressed willingness to offer major financial support for a coronavirus recovery package worth as around EUR 1 trillion, the leaders could not reach a consensus on the size of the fund and whether it should distribute the burden of financing on those countries that run fiscal and trade surpluses.
"That precisely what needs to be done if Europe is to have any chance of surviving as a single economic block," Schlossberg said. However, Germany and the Netherlands continue to oppose debt sharing.
As a result, some observers, including Danske Bank's analysts hold reservations as to the sustainability of EUR/USD upticks. The pair hit a 23-day low of 1.0727 on Friday only to end the final trading day on a positive note at 1.0822. At press time, the single currency is trading near 1.0830, representing marginal gains on the day.
The pair is likely to track the broader market sentiment on Monday, as the data docket is empty. BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien expects the single currency to have a tough time ahead of the Eurozone GDP report, scheduled for release later this week.
"Growth across the region will be very weak leading everyone to wonder if the ECB will boost stimulus on Thursday. ECB President Lagarde believes the economy could shrink as much as 15% this year. Unfortunately, they are not expected to do more than broaden the types of collateral they accept to include junk bonds, which would pave the way for ongoing purchases of Italian debt," noted Lien.
Technical levels
"The pair would need to recover beyond 1.0900 to reduce chances of a steeper decline, an unlikely scenario at the time being," said FXStreet's Valeria Bednarik.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0832
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.0822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0888
|Daily SMA50
|1.0957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1018
|Daily SMA200
|1.1043
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.083
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0727
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0897
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0727
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0961
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops towards 107.00 even as BOJ eases policy further
USD/JPY is seeing some fresh selling as the yen recovers ground despite a further monetary policy easing announcement made by the BOJ. The yen strengthens on expectations that the BOJ's policy action could help boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
AUD/USD in weekly highs above 0.6400, ignores poor China data
AUD/USD holds firmer near the weekly high of 0.6439, as the bulls ignore the slump in the Chinese Industrial Profits data amid a generalized US dollar weakness, in light of the upbeat market mood.
WTI oil price drops 5% in Asia as oversupply concerns persist
WTI remains on the offer as analyst reiterate that the market is oversupplied. Oil has begun the final week of April on a negative note, falling over 5% during Monday's session on persistent oversupply concerns. The number of active US oil rigs fall for the sixth straight week.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia after Friday's Doji
Gold created a Doji candle on Friday, neutralizing the immediate bullish setup. A break under $1,710 would confirm a short-term bearish reversal. A bearish close, if confirmed, would open the doors for a drop to $1,658 - the low of the long-tailed candle created on April 21.
3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week
For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50.