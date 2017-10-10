EUR/USD Options: Bearish bias

EUR/USD Options: Bearish biasBy Omkar Godbole
The preliminary data published by the CME for EUR/USD November expiry options indicates increased demand for the bearish bets (Put options) ahead of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address to the regional parliament.
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|45,848
|1,056
|11,331
|72
|34,517
|984
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|42,522
|360
|3,848
|34
|38,674
|326
- The open positions/open interest in Put options rose by 1056 contracts on Monday, while the open positions in Calls rose by 360 contracts.
- 1.20 Strike Call has the max buildup of open positions, while a significant build up is seen in 1.1550 Put, 1.1650 Put and 1.17 Put.
The open interest build up indicates scope for a decline to 1.1550 looks likely in the short-run. On the higher side, 1.20 could work as a strong resistance in the near future. The bearish bias is quite clear, but contradicts the daily chart, which says the pull back in the EUR/USD from 1.2092 has ended.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.