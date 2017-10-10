EUR/USD Options: Bearish bias

The preliminary data published by the CME for EUR/USD November expiry options indicates increased demand for the bearish bets (Put options) ahead of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's key address to the regional parliament.

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 45,848 1,056 11,331 72 34,517 984

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 42,522 360 3,848 34 38,674 326

The open positions/open interest in Put options rose by 1056 contracts on Monday, while the open positions in Calls rose by 360 contracts.

1.20 Strike Call has the max buildup of open positions, while a significant build up is seen in 1.1550 Put, 1.1650 Put and 1.17 Put.

The open interest build up indicates scope for a decline to 1.1550 looks likely in the short-run. On the higher side, 1.20 could work as a strong resistance in the near future. The bearish bias is quite clear, but contradicts the daily chart, which says the pull back in the EUR/USD from 1.2092 has ended.