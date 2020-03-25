The EUR/USD pair recovered the 1.0800 threshold this Wednesday amid a better market mood which limits the dollar’s bullish potential, according to Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet.

Key quotes

“The mood remained upbeat as US politicians came to an agreement on a $2B stimulus package that will likely be approved by Congress later this week.”

“Germany released the March IFO Survey, which was worse than expected. The Business Climate was confirmed at 86.1, following a preliminary estimate of 87.7.”

“The US released February Durable Goods Orders, which were up by 1.2% in the month, much better than anticipated, although Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft fell by 0.8%. The report was ignored by market players.”