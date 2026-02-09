TRENDING:
China: Inflation recovery remains subdued – ABN AMRO

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

ABN AMRO’s Group Economics expects China’s January CPI to fall back versus late 2025 due to base effects and Lunar New Year timing. The consensus expectation is for average CPI inflation to rise to 0.9% for the year, while the annual decline in producer prices is expected to ease due to rising commodity prices.

CPI and PPI point to mild reflation

"Consensus expectation including ours is for CPI inflation (Wednesday) to have fallen back in January compared to end-2025, mainly driven by base effects from a year earlier and different timings of the Lunar New Year break."

"We expect average CPI inflation to rise to 0.9% this year (2025: 0.1%), although remaining low. Meanwhile, the annual decline in produces prices is expected to have eased further in January, partly on the back of rising commodity prices."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Share:

Unimpressive European Central Bank left monetary policy unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting. The United States first-tier employment and inflation data is scheduled for the second week of February. EUR/USD battles to remain afloat above 1.1800, sellers moving to the sidelines.

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3610 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling softens against the Greenback amid growing expectations of the Bank of England’s interest-rate cut. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Monday.

Gold is consolidating the latest uptick at around the $5,000 mark, with buyers gathering pace for a sustained uptrend as a critical week kicks off. All eyes remain on the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls and Consumer Price Index data from the United States due on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Altcoins such as Aster, Decred, and Kaspa are leading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin holds above $70,000 on Monday, up from the $60,000 dip on Thursday.

Tariffs are not only inflationary for a nation but also risk undermining the trust and credibility that go hand in hand with the responsibility of being the leading nation in the free world and controlling the world’s reserve currency.

