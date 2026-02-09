AUD/USD rises above 0.7000 due to hawkish tone surrounding RBA outlook

AUD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 0.7020 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair appreciates as the commodity-linked Australian Dollar (AUD), often seen as a liquid barometer of global risk sentiment, gains ground amid easing concerns over AI-driven disruption and revived investor confidence.

The AUD also receives support after hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock, saying that the board lifted the Official Cash Rate (OCR) because the economy is more capacity-constrained than previously judged, meaning policy needed to be tighter. Bullock added that the RBA needs to dampen demand growth unless supply capacity can expand faster.

Australia’s Household spending fell 0.4% month-over-month (MoM) in December 2025, reversing a 1.0% increase in the previous month and missing market expectations for a 0.2% rise. This marked the first monthly contraction since March 2024, reflecting the impact of persistent cost pressures and elevated interest rates. Spending grew 5.0% year-over-year (YoY), the slowest pace in four months, easing from a 6.0% gain in November.

The risk-sensitive AUD/USD pair gained ground after Bloomberg reported that Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian called Friday’s nuclear talks with the US “a step forward,” while rejecting intimidation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said further negotiations depend on consultations in Washington and Tehran and require no threats. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said another meeting is planned this week, warning of “very steep” consequences if no deal is reached.

Traders will closely watch the delayed release of the US January employment report on Wednesday. The US economy is expected to add 70,000 jobs, while the Unemployment Rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.4%.