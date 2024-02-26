EUR/USD on the high side but capped near 1.0860 on Monday

Share:

EUR/USD up a quarter of a percent in thin market open.

ECB President Lagarde spoke on Monday, reiterates inflation stance.

Inflation prints due this week, US PCE to be a key data print on Thursday.

EUR/USD saw a thin start to a hectic week on the economic calendar as markets ease into Monday action. EUR/USD rose around a quarter of a percent on Monday as technicals remain crimped ahead of a slew of price inflation and growth figures due on both sides of the pond.

Tuesday kicks things off with US Durable Goods Orders, and Wednesday delivers EU Consumer Confidence and US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures in the midweek. Thursday sees the euro area make its late data entrance to the trading week with German Retail Sales and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation. January’s US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index is also due on Thursday.

Daily digest market movers: quiet Monday trading sees EUR/USD pinned as investors await key data

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde noted on Monday that inflation continues to ease towards ECB targets, remains committed restrictive policy measures for the time being.

Germany’s Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for March due Tuesday, expected to recover to -29.0 from -29.7.

US Durably Goods Orders in January are also due Tuesday, forecast to decline 4.8% versus the previous 0.0%.

Wednesday to hinge on US Q4 GDP, forecast to hold steady at 3.3% through the four quarters.

Thursday’s German Retail Sales expected to slightly recover to -1.5% for the year ended January compared to the previous period’s -1.7%.

German CPI for February forecast to ease to 2.7% YoY versus the previous 3.1%.

US Core PCE Price Index expected to print at 0.4% MoM in January versus the previous 0.2%.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.21% 0.00% 0.09% 0.46% 0.18% 0.24% -0.03% EUR 0.21% 0.20% 0.29% 0.67% 0.40% 0.44% 0.19% GBP 0.01% -0.20% 0.09% 0.47% 0.20% 0.25% -0.02% CAD -0.08% -0.30% -0.09% 0.39% 0.09% 0.16% -0.12% AUD -0.48% -0.67% -0.46% -0.38% -0.27% -0.22% -0.48% JPY -0.18% -0.41% -0.14% -0.10% 0.30% 0.05% -0.21% NZD -0.24% -0.44% -0.23% -0.15% 0.23% -0.04% -0.27% CHF 0.01% -0.20% 0.01% 0.10% 0.48% 0.19% 0.25% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: EUR/USD pinned below 1.0860 in thin Monday churn

EUR/USD remains capped below 1.0860 on Monday, but near-term higher lows are keeping the pair bolstered into the high end. A heavy supply zone from 1.0800 to 1.0820 remains on the intraday charts, and 1.0880 represents the near-term technical ceiling.

Despite a thin bullish buildout that sees very little topside momentum, EUR/USD has closed in the green for eight consecutive trading days and is on pace to chalk in a ninth. Of the last 14 trading days, only two have managed to close in the red.

Significant technical pressure is squeezing the pair into the midrange at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.0830. EUR/USD is up a scant 1.3% from February’s low bids near 1.0695.

