EUR/USD now looks to 1.0770 and below – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on EUR/USD and hinted at a potential move to 1.0770 and possibly below.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “After trading sideways for a couple of days, EUR lurched lower and dropped to 1.0784 before ending the day on a weak note at 1.0791 (- 0.40%). The sudden pick up in momentum suggests EUR has room to weaken further to 1.0770. For today, the prospect for a break of the next support at 1.0740 is not high. Resistance is at 1.0820 followed by 1.0840.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted on Monday (17 Feb, spot at 1.0840) that ‘the combination of waning momentum and oversold conditions suggest that a bottom may not be far away’. We added, ‘while a dip below 1.0810 would not be surprising, the next support at 1.0770 could be out of reach’. Instead of ‘dipping below 1.0810’, EUR plummeted below this level and dropped to a low of 1.0784 before ending the day on a weak note at 1.0791 (-0.40%). The sudden and rapid pick up in momentum suggests the weak phase that started earlier this month is not ready to stabilize just yet. Only a move above 1.0860 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 1.0890) would indicate that the current weakness in EUR has run its course. Otherwise, a break of 1.0770 would open up the way for further decline towards 1.0740 (next support is at 1.0700).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
