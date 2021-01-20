EUR/USD nears 200-hour SMA hurdle as Asian stocks rally

- EUR/USD rises as stock market gains keep the dollar under pressure.
- Yellen calls for big fiscal spending, powers risk assets higher.
- The spread between the US-Eurozone inflation expectations favors a drop in EUR/USD.
Dollar sellers power EUR/USD higher to key technical hurdle as stocks markets across Asia cheer prospects of massive fiscal spending in the US.
Yellen favors big spending
The US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package on Tuesday, stating that the benefits of increased spending are greater than the costs associated with a higher debt burden.
Yellen's comments put a bid under the US stocks, lifting major indices higher. The risk-on has hit the Asian shores, pushing stock markets to record highs. As such, the anti-risk dollar is losing ground against the EUR and other major currencies.
A better-than-expected German Zew survey released Tuesday could be adding to bullish pressures around EUR/USD apart from Yellen's comments.
EUR/USD is currently trading 0.14% higher on the day at 1.2145. The pair almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2153 in Asia, having rallied by 0.45% on Tuesday.
However, readers should note that the Eurozone inflation expectations are considerably lower than in the US and could complicate EUR/USD's recovery from Monday's low of 1.2054.
The US 10-year breakeven rate, which represents how the market foresees long-term price pressures, rose to 2.10% on Tuesday to hit the highest level since Oct. 22, 2018. With inflation expectations rising well above Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target, the US Treasury yields could continue to rise in a USD-positive manner. The 10-year yield is currently seen at 1.09%, having risen from 0.90% to 1.18% earlier this month.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2145
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2204
|Daily SMA50
|1.2093
|Daily SMA100
|1.1933
|Daily SMA200
|1.1622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2145
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2186
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.77 amid risk-on, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD holds onto gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
EUR/USD nears 200-hour SMA hurdle as Asian stocks rally
EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.
Risk assets gain traction as Yellen supports Biden stimulus plans
Dollar weakness and market gains highlight the risk-on sentiment seen today. With Janet Yellen pushing the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, markets are more hopeful that Biden will garner enough support to gain Senate approval.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.