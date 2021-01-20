EUR/USD options market is positioned for EUR weakness

One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, shows an additional premium for puts over calls, a sign of pick up in options that would protect against a decline in the shared currency.
The gauge is currently trading at -0.475 in favor of put options or bearish bets, having hit a low of -0.632 early this week. That was the lowest level since May.
EUR/USD is trading near 1.2145 at press time, having dropped from 1.2349 to 1.2053 in the nine trading days to Jan. 18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.77 amid risk-on, ahead of Biden's inauguration
AUD/USD holds onto gains above 0.7700 amid stimulus hopes-driven better market mood, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen called on for bigger fiscal stimulus.
EUR/USD nears 200-hour SMA hurdle as Asian stocks rally
EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern. The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern.
Gold bulls attempting to correct the bearish impulse
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher following strong daily supply. The 4-hour environment is bullish while the price holds above support. The price suffered a strong blow to the downside for which has been corrected twice.
Risk assets gain traction as Yellen supports Biden stimulus plans
Dollar weakness and market gains highlight the risk-on sentiment seen today. With Janet Yellen pushing the proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package, markets are more hopeful that Biden will garner enough support to gain Senate approval.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.