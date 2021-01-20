EUR/USD Price Analysis: Looks north with falling wedge breakout on 4H

EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows a bullish reversal pattern,

The pair looks north, looks set to test lower highs at 1.2178-1.2223.

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2140, representing marginal gains on the day.

The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge breakout on the 4-hour chart, a bullish reversal pattern. The pattern indicates the corrective pullback from highs near 1.2350 has ended, and the bulls have regained control.

The breakout is backed by a double bottom bullish breakout on the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index. On the way higher, the pair may encounter resistance at 1.2178 and 1.2223.

Tuesday's low of 1.2074 is the level to beat for the bears.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels