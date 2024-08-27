EUR/USD moves above 1.1150 due to improved market optimism.

EUR/USD gains ground due to improved market sentiment amid easing geopolitical tensions.

US Air Force General told that concerns about an imminent broader conflict in the Middle East have diminished.

Traders await the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey and Gross Domestic Product data, which are scheduled for release on Tuesday.

EUR/USD recovers its recent losses from the previous session, trading around 1.1170 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The market optimism prevails after concluding a three-day trip to the Middle East, US Air Force General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Reuters early Tuesday that concerns about an imminent broader conflict in the region have diminished.

An exchange of fire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah did not escalate further. However, Hamas has rejected new conditions proposed by Israel in ceasefire negotiations in Egypt, insisting that Israel adhere to the terms outlined by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council.

On the Fedspeak front, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly stated on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg TV that "the time is upon us" to begin cutting interest rates, likely starting with a quarter-percentage point reduction. Daly suggested that if inflation continues to slow gradually and the labor market maintains a "steady, sustainable" pace of job growth, it would be reasonable to "adjust policy at the regular, normal cadence."

On the EUR front, traders assess the extent to which consolidated expectations of incoming rate cuts by the Federal Reserve will impact European Central Bank (ECB) borrowing costs. Additionally, GfK Consumer Confidence Survey and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be eyed later in the day.

ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn stated last week that the slowdown in inflation, coupled with weakness in the Eurozone economy, bolsters the case for lowering borrowing costs next month, according to Bloomberg. The subdued growth outlook in Europe, particularly in manufacturing, reinforces the argument for a rate cut in September.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.04% 0.12% -0.04% -0.18% -0.22% -0.04% EUR 0.07% 0.03% 0.19% 0.02% -0.12% -0.17% 0.04% GBP 0.04% -0.03% 0.17% 0.01% -0.14% -0.17% 0.01% JPY -0.12% -0.19% -0.17% -0.16% -0.30% -0.35% -0.15% CAD 0.04% -0.02% -0.01% 0.16% -0.14% -0.19% 0.01% AUD 0.18% 0.12% 0.14% 0.30% 0.14% -0.06% 0.16% NZD 0.22% 0.17% 0.17% 0.35% 0.19% 0.06% 0.19% CHF 0.04% -0.04% -0.01% 0.15% -0.01% -0.16% -0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).