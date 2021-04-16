EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s on US dollar strength, vaccine woes

- EUR/USD bounces off intraday low but keeps the previous day’s pullback from March 04 top.
- Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, US-Russia and Sino-American tussles also weigh on sentiment.
- German 10-year bund yield consolidates the heaviest losses in seven weeks, US Treasury yields recover from one-month low.
- Eurozone Final CPI, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be important but risk catalysts occupy driver’s seat.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1955 while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.10% intraday by the press time.
German bund yield’s decline from the one-month top, with the biggest daily losses since early March, triggered the quote’s pullback from a seven-week top and snapped a three-day uptrend on Thursday. The corrective moves gain extra support from increasing odds of the bloc’s delay in the economic recovery as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shortages are the key challenge for Brussels.
Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting an extended ban over the use of Johnson & Johnson’s covid vaccine by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) early Friday. While the news may have a little impact on the US and the UK, due to enough jab stock on their hands, Reuters cites the delay in the vaccinations as the biggest risk to the Eurozone economy.
It’s worth mentioning that the US sanctions on Russia and US-Japan tie to battle with China adds to the market’s risk-off mood and helps the US dollar index (DXY) to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.16% from the all-time high flashed the previous day whereas the US 10-year Treasury yield gains over five basis points (bps) to 1.58% by the press time.
On Thursday, firm inflation data from Germany couldn’t help the regional currency as Italy’s another growth forecast downgrade and the escalation of the covid cases in the bloc weighed on the EUR/USD. Also teasing the pair sellers were the strong US data and upbeat Wall Street performance portrayed the previous day.
Looking forward, the final reading of March’s Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI), expected to confirm 1.3% YoY figures, can entertain intraday EUR/USD traders but the US data will be more important to follow for fresh direction. Additionally, updates over the vaccine and the regional economic play, amid the push for more stimulus, will also be the key.
Read: US Michigan Consumer Sentiment April Preview: Happiness is on the way
Technical analysis
Thursday’s pullback from a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since March 02 portrayed a bearish spinning top candlestick on the EUR/USD daily chart, which in turn suggests the traders’ indecision below the key 1.2000 hurdle. However, 50-day SMA and a 2.5-month-old support line, respectively around 1.1960 and 1.1950, keeps the pair sellers away.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1957
|Today Daily Change
|-10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.1967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1849
|Daily SMA50
|1.1964
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1993
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1927
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1914
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2009
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2025
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
