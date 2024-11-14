EUR/USD marks yearly lows near 1.0550 ahead of Eurozone Q3 GDP, US PPI

EUR/USD falls to 1.0546 on Thursday, the lowest since November 2023.

Eurozone Gross Domestic Product is anticipated to report 0.4% QoQ in the third quarter.

Traders will likely observe US October Producer Price Index data later in the North American session.

EUR/USD extends its decline for the fifth consecutive day, trading near 1.0550, marking fresh yearly lows during Thursday's Asian session. This downside of the pair is mainly attributed to the strengthening US Dollar (USD), driven by "Trump trades."

Traders await the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the Eurozone on Thursday, with the third-quarter GDP figure expected to confirm a preliminary growth estimate of 0.4% quarter-over-quarter. Meanwhile, the year-over-year GDP is forecast to show a modest 0.9% growth for Q3, indicating a lackluster economic performance in the region.

The focus will shift to European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, who is expected to deliver remarks at the Choiseul Sovereignty Awards 2024 ceremony in Paris, France. Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be in the spotlight during a panel discussion titled "Global Perspectives," hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the US Dollar against six major peers, remains steady around 106.60, its highest level since November 2023, supported by rising US Treasury yields. As of now, the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields are at 4.31% and 4.47%, respectively.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.6% year-over-year in October, matching market expectations, following a 2.4% increase in the previous month. The monthly CPI held steady at 0.2% MoM as expected. Meanwhile, the core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy sectors, met market expectations, holding at 0.3% MoM and 3.3% on an annualized basis.