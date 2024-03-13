EUR/USD maintains a subdued tone near 1.0920, awaits US Retail Sales on Thursday

- EUR/USD maintains its position on market caution surrounding the Fed’s policy decision.
- Euro could receive downward pressure from dovish remarks of ECB members.
- The Upbeat CPI report diminished expectations of a near-term rate cut by the Fed.
EUR/USD floats near 1.0920 during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The pair encountered volatility on Tuesday, primarily driven by the release of February's inflation data from Germany and the United States (US). While German figures matched expectations, US inflation numbers exceeded expectations.
The German statistics office "Destatis" reported the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) with a year-over-year consistency at 2.7% in February, in line with expectations. The monthly index also remained unchanged at 0.6%.
ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated that there is a consensus within the European Central Bank to commence lowering interest rates in the spring, given the progress in tackling inflation. Villeroy de Galhau emphasized the ECB's ability to independently adjust rates, highlighting the institution's pragmatism regarding rate policy.
Bank of France Governor, Robert Holzmann in an interview with news outlet MNI, said that the ECB is more likely to cut in June than April. But there will be a need to see projections confirmed amid high uncertainty. Pierre Wunsch, Governor of the National Bank of Belgium spoke at a a news conference that the European Central Bank will have to gamble soon with an interest rate cut even though wage inflation and price rises for services are uncomfortably high.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) maintains its position on recent gains, supported by improved US Treasury yields. The US Dollar received a boost from a stronger-than-expected CPI report, diminishing expectations of a near-term rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and strengthening the Greenback. This dynamic posed a challenge for the EUR/USD pair.
In February, US CPI (YoY) rose by 3.2%, surpassing estimates of 3.1%. The monthly index met expectations at 0.4%, higher than the 0.3% seen previously. US Core CPI rose by 3.8% year-over-year, above the anticipated 3.7% but below the previous 3.9% reading. The month-over-month figure remained steady at 0.4%, compared to the expected 0.3%. Traders are expected to redirect their attention to the upcoming US Core Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales data scheduled for release on Thursday.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.0927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0843
|Daily SMA50
|1.0854
|Daily SMA100
|1.0848
|Daily SMA200
|1.0836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0944
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0902
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0838
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0966
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops toward 147.00 amid reviving March BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY is falling toward 147.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen is rebounding on the country's Union wage hike demand having been met in full by most firms. Japan's wage negotiations seem to revive March BoJ rate hike bets.
AUD/USD remains stuck in tight range above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday, as the US Dollar bulls take a breather. Despite the S&P/ASX 200 Index rising for the second consecutive day, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight, lower commodity prices could exert pressure on the Aussie Dollar.
Gold price consolidates above $2,150 after Tuesday's sharp correction
Gold price is licking its wounds above $2,150 early Wednesday, having plunged on Tuesday in the aftermath of a hotter-than-expected US inflation report that exceeded estimates and prompted a jump in US Treasury bond yields.
Aptos holders brace for volatility with $334 million worth of APT due to flood markets
Aptos price suffered rejection from the peak of the market range at $14.55 on March 6, what came on the back of a broader market dump could become worse as the network readies for massive unlocks event.
It could have been worse
Despite February's hotter-than-expected inflation data, investors' expectations for rate cuts this year remained on track, which buoyed stocks on Tuesday. The consumer-price index rose 3.2% in February compared to a year earlier, surpassing economists' expectations of 3.1%.