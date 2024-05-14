EUR/USD lurches back over 1.0800 ahead of hectic Wednesday

- EUR/USD recovered ground after hesitating early Tuesday.
- US PPI inflation ticked higher in the near-term, but rate cut bets hold steady.
- EU GDP growth, US CPI inflation prints due Wednesday.
EUR/USD recovered ground on Tuesday, vaulting back over the 1.0800 handle and settling near 1.0820 at the tail end of the American market session. The pair is heading into a densely-packed economic data docket on Wednesday, with European Gross Domestic Product (GDO) and US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures due throughout the day.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures came in mostly as-expected on Tuesday, with annualized Core PPI printing at the forecast 2.4% YoY, but this figure showed a near-term uptick in prices after the previous period’s figure was revised down to 2.1% from the initial print of 2.4%.
Read more: US annual PPI inflation rises to 2.2% in April as expected
May’s pan-European ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey results helped to bolster the Euro after a cautious step forward in consumer sentiment. The ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey improved to 47.0, above the forecast 46.1 and rising from the previous month’s 43.9. The survey printed at its highest figure since February of 2022.
Coming up on Wednesday, European GDP growth is expected to come in at 0.3% in the first quarter. Annualized GDP growth is likewise forecast to hold steady at 0.4% QoY.
US CPI inflation on Wednesday is expected to hold steady at 0.4% MoM, with YoY CPI in April forecast to tick down to 3.4% from the previous 3.5%. Core CPI inflation will draw investor eyes, and is forecast to tick down to 3.6% YoY versus the previous 3.8%. US Retail Sales are also expected to cool off slightly, with April’s MoM Retail Sales expected to grow 0.4% compared to the previous 0.7%.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD’s Tuesday jump dragged the pair further into near-term bullish territory, recovering above 1.0800 and clipping into the pair’s highest bids since early April. The pair has been on a wobbly recovery from the last major swing low into the 1.0600 handle, rising over 2% since mid-April.
Tuesday’s bullish bid has pushed the pair back over the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0797, but a firm pattern of lower highs is weighing on the EUR/USD with the last swing high failing to capture the 1.0900 level.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0821
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0714
|Daily SMA50
|1.0787
|Daily SMA100
|1.0828
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0807
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0766
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0791
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650
AUD/USD added to the positive tone seen on Monday and rose further north of 0.6600 the figure on the back of the weaker Dollar and positive developments in the commodity complex.
EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data
EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.
Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness
Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets
Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.
Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?
Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top?