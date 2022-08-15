- EUR/USD extends the decline to the vicinity of 1.0200.
- The greenback looks supported by the risk-off sentiment.
- US NAHB Index, TIC Flows, the NY Empire State Index all due later.
The selling bias still dominates the mood around the European currency and drags EUR/USD to fresh 3-day lows in the 1.0200 area at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying
EUR/USD loses ground for the second straight session on Monday, as the greenback continues to reclaim ground lost in a context favourable to the risk-off mood and amidst the loss of momentum in German yields.
Indeed, the pair started the week on the back foot in response to poor results from the Chinese docket earlier in the session. Also adding to the soft performance of the risk complex, the PBoC reduced the 7-day reverse repo rate to 2.00%, which is also seen impacting on the appetite for the riskier assets.
Nothing scheduled data wise in the Euroland, whereas the NAHB Index, the NY Empire State Index and TIC Flows are all due later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s upside momentum met a decent hurdle around 1.0360/70, an area coincident with the 55-day SMA and the 6-month resistance line so far.
Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
On the negatives for the single currency emerge the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges and the incipient slowdown in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU, Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment, EMU Balance of Trade (Tuesday), EMU GDP Growth Rate (Wednesday) – EMU Final Inflation Rate (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.1745 at 1.0210 and a break below 1.0096 (weekly low July 26) would target 1.0000 (psychological level) en route to 0.9952 (2022 low July 14). On the other hand, the next up barrier comes at 1.0368 (monthly high August 10) seconded by 1.0514 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.0615 (weekly high June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.0200 amid notable USD strength
EUR/USD extends losses to test 1.0200, undermined by a broad rebound in the US dollar after dismal Chinese data soured sentiment. Growing recession fears in the Eurozone amid the deepening energy crisis weigh down on the euro.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2100, as the US dollar rebounds amid a negative shift in risk sentiment amid weak China data. BOE’s Bailey shows readiness for a ‘review’ on UK PM Candidate Truss’ criticism. Critical UK data and Fed minutes are in focus this week.
Gold drops further to test 50 DMA amid notable USD demand
Gold Price erases Friday’s rebound to test the critical 50 DMA at $1,782. China-led risk-aversion inspires the US dollar rally while yields recover. Focus shifts to US Retail Sales and Fed minutes for the next big move in XAU/USD.
Three signs that XRP is a hot buy as Ripple bags another win against SEC
In the SEC v. Ripple case, the payment giant is set to serve subpoenas and authenticate videos of SEC officials’ public remarks. This evidence could make or break Ripple’s defense against the SEC.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!