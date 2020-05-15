EUR/USD leaps to 2-day high near 1.0850 on US data

- EUR/USD turns positive and clinches 2-day tops.
- Poor US Retail Sales undermines the momentum in the dollar.
- US Consumer Sentiment is next on tap on Friday.
EUR/USD has quickly broken above the previous consolidative theme and reached the area of 2-day highest in the 1.0845/50 band ono renewed selling pressure in the buck.
EUR/USD stronger post-US data
EUR/USD managed to reverse the initial pessimism and regained the upper hand after the selling pressure around the greenback gathered further traction in the wake of ugly data releases.
Indeed, US headline Retail Sales contracted markedly by 16.4%inter-month during April, while core sales also dropped by 17.2%, both prints exceeding previous expectations.
On the not-so-negative side, US Industrial Production contracted at a monthly 11.2% during the same period (vs. a forecasted 11.5% contraction), capacity Utilization shrunk less than estimated to 64.9% and the NY Empire State index bounced to -48.5 for the current month (from April’s -78.2).
Later in the docket, the preliminary print of the Consumer Sentiment for the current month will close the weekly calendar.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is trying hardly to close the week in the positive territory and above the 1.0800 mark. Poor results in domestic fundamentals have been showing the initial effects of the coronavirus crisis in the region’s economy, although these were largely anticipated by market participants and thus mitigated somewhat the impact on the currency. In the meantime, the solid position of the euro area’s current account coupled with the gradual re-opening of the economy keep a deeper pullback in the pair somewhat contained for the time being.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.36% at 1.0843 and a break above 1.0896 (weekly high May 13) would target 1.0940 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1019 (monthly high May 1). On the other hand, immediate contention emerges at 1.0774 (weekly low May 14) seconded by 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold moves closer to multi-year tops amid softer risk tone, weaker USD
Gold continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and the intraday buying interest picked up pace during the early North American session.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.