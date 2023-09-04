- EUR/USD pair gains a modest 0.19% to trade at 1.0792, as US markets remain closed for Labor Day and ECB President Lagarde’s comments fail to stir volatility.
- Mixed US employment data and a higher manufacturing PMI of 47.6 led to reduced expectations for US interest rate hikes, keeping September odds at 93%.
- For further directional cues, investors see upcoming economic indicators, including the Eurozone’s S&P Global Services, Composite PMIs, and US Factory Orders.
A quiet session at the beginning of the week saw the Euro (EUR) gaining 0.19% versus the US Dollar (USD), as the US cash markets were closed on a Labor Day holiday. European Central Bank (ECB) officials failed to boost significantly the EUR, as the EUR/USD pair trades at 1.0792, almost flat as Tuesday’s Asian session begins.
EUR/USD Sees Limited Movement as ECB President Stays Mum on Monetary Policy; U.S. Jobs Data and Chinese Stimulus in Focus
During the European session, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that decisive action in high inflationary scenarios was “crucial.” Even though she spoke about inflation in a seminar in London, she failed to trigger volatility in the EUR/USD, as Lagarde was muted in talking about the ECB’s current monetary policy.
In the meantime, the additional stimulus the Chinese Government provides on its property markets boosts the economy and improves investors’ mood.
Last week’s US employment data was mixed as the economy added 187K jobs, above estimates and July’s data. Nonetheless, an uptick in the Unemployment Rate, from 3.5% to 3.8% YoY, kept most currency pairs within familiar levels, though spurred a reaction on the US bond market.
Investors slashed their bets of higher interest rates in the United States (US), which is also bad news for the USD. The odds for September’s meeting stay at around 93%, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool, while the chances for November diminished further. Additionally, the first-rate reduction is projected for May 1, with traders anticipating rate cut odds around 5.14%, 19 basis points lower than the current effective Federal Funds Rate (FFR) of 5.33%.
Other data, depicted by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), reported that US business activity, as indicated by the manufacturing PMI, scored 47.6, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 47.0 and the previous reading of 46.4.
What to watch?
The Eurozone (EU) economic docket will feature S&P Global Services and Composite PMIs and the Produce Price Index (PIP) by Eurostat. On the US front, the agenda will review Factory Orders.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0795
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0888
|Daily SMA50
|1.0968
|Daily SMA100
|1.0922
|Daily SMA200
|1.0816
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0882
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
