EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation around 1.1850, US data eyed

- EUR/USD consolidates the recovery from monthly lows.
- Dollar dumped amid downbeat US economic releases.
- Next of note remains the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
EUR/USD pair is holding on to the overnight gains, consolidating the over 100-pips recovery from monthly lows of 1.1737 ahead of the European open.
The main currency pair witnessed good two-way businesses on Thursday, courtesy of the volatility in the US dollar across its main competitors. During the first half of the day, the greenback bulls cheered the Fed’s optimism on the economic outlook and knocked-off the major to the lowest levels in four weeks.
The confirmation of deflation seeping back into the Eurozone combined with the continued rise in coronavirus cases in the block also tempered the sentiment around the common currency. The Eurozone annualized CPI confirmed the -0.2% previous estimate.
However, the tide turned in favor of the EUR bulls after the dollar was dumped broadly following the release of the downbeat US jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index and housing data.
Disappointing US data re-ignited concerns over the strength of the economic recovery. Wall Street stocks tumbled alongside the Treasury yields, which further dragged the US currency southwards.
Looking ahead, the US University of Michigan (UoM) Preliminary Consumer Sentiment data will remain in focus for fresh impetus on the spot. Meanwhile, the EUR docket remains light, with the second-liner German Producers Price Index (PPI) and Eurozone Current Account due for release.
EUR/USD: Technical levels
“Should the quote slip below 1.1843, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 15-17 downside close to 1.1838 and 200-HMA surrounding 1.1830 will be the key to watch before taking additional selling positions. Until then, the 1.1900 threshold lures EUR/USD bulls before probing them with September 10 top near 1.1920, the 1.2000 psychological magnet and the monthly high of 1.2011,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.
EUR/USD: Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1851
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.184
|Daily SMA50
|1.1745
|Daily SMA100
|1.1429
|Daily SMA200
|1.1219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1852
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1753
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1698
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7300
AUD/USD is off the highs, consolidating the bounce above 0.7300, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board following the sell-off overnight. Markets reassessed the Fed's decision after the persistently high US jobless claims.
USD/JPY: Bears cheer five-day losing streak below 105.00
USD/JPY recently marked a quick 11-pip up-move before erasing it to stay under 105.00. Tokyo’s end of the week fixing may have taken clues from Japan’s National CPI data for an upswing. Challenges to risk, BOJ’s hawkish stand keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold reaches Volume Cluster, what next?
Gold has rallied out from a sideways channel and has claimed the volume cluster area. Bulls taking control as price break the prior resistance now turns support. Resistance is critical at this juncture and may give way to further bullish support.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment September Preview: A large dose of reality
The recovery in American consumer attitudes has stalled. June’s promising jump to 78.1 has reverted to late summer lethargy barely above the April lockdown low of 71.8. Market impact of consumer sentiment figures will be limited.
WTI: 200-bar SMA guards immediate upside beyond $41.00
WTI fizzles the run-up above $40.00 after flashing two-week high of $41.48. The black gold surged to the highest since September 04 the previous day after breaking 100-bar SMA.