  • US dollar recovers modestly on Thursday, DXY rises toward 93.00.
  • EUR/USD consolidating around 1.1820, falls after a four-day rally

The EUR/USD is consolidating modest daily losses after posting on Wednesday the highest daily close in more than a month. A rebound of the US dollar across the board weakened the pair that is moving sideways around 1.1820/30.

The euro bottomed after the beginning of the American session at 1.1810, the lowest level in two days, but it quickly rose back to the 1.1825 area. During the last hours, it has been consolidating, amid a quiet session in financial markets.

In Wall Street, main stock indexes are posting mixed results. Expectations about a new round of fiscal stimulus support risk appetite, but the lack of agreement and definitions clouds the outlook. The US dollar index is up by 0.3%, recovering from monthly lows supported by higher US yields.

Economic data from the US surpassed expectations, with a larger than expected decline in jobless claims to the lowest since April and a sharp rise in Existing Home Sales in September. In the Eurozone, the Consumer Confidence Index in October (preliminary) dropped from -13.9 to -15.5.

EUR/USD still above key trendline

From a technical perspective, the key resistance for the next hours could be seen at 1.1840, a horizontal level and also the 20-hour moving average. A break higher could lead to a test of daily highs at 1.1865. On the flip side, a consolidation under 1.1820 would expose 1.1800.

On a wider perspective, EUR/USD still has a bullish bias that will likely remain in place as long as it trades above an uptrend line, today seen at 1.1735.

Technical levels

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1816
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.1861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1747
Daily SMA50 1.1798
Daily SMA100 1.1623
Daily SMA200 1.1292
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1881
Previous Daily Low 1.1822
Previous Weekly High 1.1827
Previous Weekly Low 1.1688
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1858
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1828
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1796
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1913
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

