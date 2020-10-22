US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fall to 787K vs. 860K expected

- Initial Jobless Claims in the US fell by 53,000 last week.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains, below 93.00 mark.
There were 787,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending October 16, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed this Thursday.
This reading followed last week's print of 842,000 (revised from 898,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 860,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index held on to its daily gains, just below the 93.00 mark and had a rather muted reaction to the data as the focus remains on developments surrounding the US fiscal stimulus measures. This, along with the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, will be looked upon for some meaningful impetus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure under 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure below 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims beat expectations, down to 787K
GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid negative rate talks
GBP/USD has slipped under 1.31 after BOE member Haldane reiterated the bank is studying negative rates. Earlier, the resumption of Brexit talks boosted the pound. Coronavirus measures and restrictions are eyed.
Gold refreshes session lows on upbeat US data, eyeing a break below $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and refreshed daily lows, around the $1902 region in reaction to a larger-than-expected fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Bitcoin rises to new yearly highs while the rest of the crypto market follows
Bulls are finally making a comeback into the market and regaining full control of the price across the board. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, a massive $22 billion has come into the market amid Bitcoin’s recovery beyond $13,000.
WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal.