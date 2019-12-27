EUR/USD heads for the highest close in months, eyes 1.1200

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/USD has the best week since October but remains below December intraday highs. 
  • US dollar is among the biggest losers in a shortened week. 

The EUR/USD continued to rise during Friday’s American session and printed a fresh two-week high at 1.1187. As of writing, it trades at 1.1180/82, consolidating significant daily gains. From the level it had a week ago, the pair is up a hundred pips, on its way to the highest weekly close since August. 

The key driver in EUR/USD has been a weaker US dollar. The rally across financial markets during the Christmas week weighed on the greenback. The DXY lost 0.60% on Friday and posted the worst weekly results since mid-October. It was about to end the week under 97.00. 

Test of 1.1200 seems likely 

The euro is ending the week with bullish signals, so a test of the 1.1200 zone over the next sessions seems likely. The mentioned level capped the upside during December and is also where the 55-week simple moving average stands, so a consolidation above could point to more gains. 

Is the current bullish strength enough for a break above 1.1200? At the moment, it appears to be a story more related to the US dollar’s weakness. The last time the euro traded comfortably above 1.1200 was back in July. 

A failure at current levels would favor a correction, that could intensify if EUR/USD drops below 1.1095 (20-day moving average). 

More levels 
 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1183
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1099
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1145
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1111
Previous Daily Low 1.1082
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1144

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high

EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.

EUR/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Read more

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.

Gold News

USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat

USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat

US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures