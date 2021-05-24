EUR/USD has held below the February high twice now – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank maintained a bullish bias on the EUR/USD pair and expects it to test 2021 swing highs, near the 1.2349.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD again tested and held below 1.2243, the February high, twice last week. The daily RSI has diverged and attention has reverted to the near term uptrend at 1.2128. Above 1.2243 targets 1.2349, 2021 high.”
“Our longer-term target is 1.2556/1.2619, the 2018 high, the 200-month moving average and the 55-quarter ma.”
“Below the uptrend, we would allow for some slippage to the 1.1994/86 band of support (mid-March highs and the 22nd April low). Key support is 1.1865 (2020-2021 uptrend).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
